(from the correspondent Silvia Mancinelli) “We are convinced that Italy has a great role to play and must play it as a protagonist in foreign policy. We are a large country in the European Union and to promote growth we must make our know-how available , the experience of 4 million small and medium-sized enterprises”. Foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Adnkronos in relation to the intention to set up a business forum in the Balkans.

“Organizing missions for growth, making our experience and our entrepreneurial capacity even better known to the Balkan countries to internationalize our businesses – he adds – this means doing foreign policy, doing economic diplomacy, promoting stability, peace and strengthening dialogues with the different countries of the Balkans”.