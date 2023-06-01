Kosovo, a crisis that risks escalating

A new worrying crisis. This time not at the gates of Europe, but at the gates of Italy. Indeed, Italy has already been directly involved, given the wounding of soldiers present in Kosovo. The Balkans risk exploding again, the fuse is already lit and there is also the risk that someone will blow it. A puzzle for the European Union and NATO, who are trying to figure out how to preserve the situation without throwing away the Serbia in the arms of Russia and China, more than it already is. On the other hand, the bombings of 2000 are still very well remembered in Belgrade, when the Chinese embassy was also hit. An episode that is still used in Beijing’s rhetoric when tensions with Washington rise.

NATO has announced that it will send another 700 peacekeepers to northern Kosovo and cancel the Defender 2023 exercise, as tensions between Belgrade and Pristina simmer and China and Russia express their support for Serbia. Beijing and Moscow have no problems of equidistance and indeed have clearly sided with Belgrade, their main ally in Europe. “We absolutely, unconditionally support Serbia, we support the Serbs”, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. “We believe that all legitimate rights and interests of Kosovo Serbs must be respected, that they must be guaranteed, that there must be no room for provocative actions that violate the rights of Serbs and, of course, we are following the evolution very closely of the situation. We are concerned about it,” Peskov said.

Russia and China unambiguously alongside Serbia

Even the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has seized the opportunity of the recent clashes to rail against NATO. “A serious explosive situation is developing in the heart of Europeexactly in the place where NATO carried out the aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999″, declared the minister, as reported by Tass. “The situation is alarming, but the West has embarked on a path of total submission of all those who somehow express their opinion”.

Beijing has instead never recognized the independence of Kosovo from Serbia, which took place in 2008, and in a press conference by the Foreign Ministry said it supports Serbia’s efforts to “safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Not a surprise, given that China has not even recognized the secession of the Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. A historical position of Beijing in order not to create rhetorical short circuits on the question of Taiwan. And which further strengthens relations with Serbia. “We urge NATO to respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and really contribute to peace in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters. Russia and China have long argued that NATO overdid it during the conflict two decades ago.

All of this creates a problem for the West, which cannot be perceived as too much in favor of Kosovo in order not to encourage Russia and China to embrace Serbia, a key hub in the Balkans and a country that many in Europe would like to see join the EU. Not surprisingly, the intermediate position is criticized by Kosovo. The United States has expelled Kosovo from a NATO military exercise in Europe, Defender 23, between April and June, in which about twenty countries participate.

Kosovo feels betrayed. Belgrade: ‘Kurti wants to be a little Zelensky’

Kosovar Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, present in Bratislava at Globsec, complained, arguing that the sanctions against Kosovo are “disproportionate and unjust”. Kurti then said he was willing to meet Serbian prime minister Aleksandar Vucic, but “in Brussels” and under EU aegis. Proposal that Belgrade does not like. Petar Petkovic, the chief negotiator for Serbia in the Brussels-facilitated dialogue with the European Union, said Kurti is trying to provoke a war to avoid his obligations under various agreements with the EU, especially with the Association of Serbian Municipalities.

“Kurti is someone who wants to present himself as a little Zelensky, but in reality he is a little Hitler that wants to expel the Serbian people and shoot on the Serbian people, and the Serbian state won’t allow it,” Petković attacked. He added that the protest of the Serbs was “peaceful” and that the uprising would not have happened if the special forces hadn’t used force against them.”We don’t need to clash with NATO, but the mandate of the special forces is to protect the Serbian people,” he concluded.

The brutal fighting that raged in Kosovo throughout the 1990s, following the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1992, left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced, and NATO countries are concerned that recent unrest in the region could trigger a another major European conflict, while Russia’s war in Ukraine continues. THEThe risk is really that of finding yourself with a new very heavy crisis, symbol of the many gaps in the attempts to heal internal conflicts in a region that could return to turmoil.

