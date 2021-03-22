Balkans Journal: Montenegro asks EU for loan to break out of China

Montenegro, which aspires to become a member of the European Union, hopes to be able to exchange its loan from a Chinese bank for a European loan.

Montenegro Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has asked the European Union for help so that the country can pay its debt to China, the Serbian newspaper reported New magazine. Montenegro has taken out a loan from Exim Bank of China for the construction of a motorway from the Adriatic Sea to the Serbian border.

The Bar-Boljare road project has not progressed as planned. Its first installment was originally scheduled to be completed as early as May 2019, but schedules have since failed several times.

The main builder is a Chinese company called China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC). The initial contract price was $ 809 million (approximately € 680 million). Later, the price was raised by another $ 90 million (about $ 75 million).

From China the loan taken is perceived as a problem in Montenegro, as it keeps the country under the influence of China, even if the country would rather converge with the West.

“We ask that you help us return the money and exchange the Chinese loan for the European one so that we can deepen our cooperation with the EU and get out of China’s sphere of influence,” Abazović told the EU Foreign Affairs Committee.

Montenegro, which declared independence in June 2006, applied for EU membership in 2008. Membership negotiations began in 2012 and have progressed well. The European Commission has estimated that Montenegro is the best chance of meeting the candidate countries’ membership requirements in 2025.