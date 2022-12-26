Balkan | The Serbian president sent the commander of his armed forces to the Kosovo border

According to Kosovar media, NATO-led KFOR forces would have fired in the area.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić sent the commander of his armed forces to the Kosovo border on Sunday evening. He announced his command himself Milan Mojsilovićwho leads his country’s armed forces.

Relations between the two countries have become strained due to the recent protests. On December 10, hundreds of ethnic Serbs set up roadblocks in Serb-held northern Kosovo, halting traffic at two border crossings.

“The situation there [rajalla] is complex and multidimensional,” the commander of the Serbian Armed Forces said in an interview on local news channel Pink TV on Sunday.

“It will require the presence of Serbian armed forces on the administrative line in the future,” he continued, using the name Serbia uses for the border between the two countries.

Mojsilovic said that he met President Vucic in Belgrade and that he was on his way to Raška, which is about ten kilometers from the Kosovo border.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia has refused to recognize the country’s independence. It has encouraged the 120,000-strong Serb minority in Kosovo to oppose the country’s rule.

Just shortly before Mojsilovic left for the border area, several Serbian media outlets posted videos on social media channels in which the sounds of gunshots can be heard.

According to the media, it was a battle that started on Sunday evening, when Kosovar forces tried to dismantle the roadblock.

The Kosovo police have denied the claims made by the media on Facebook.

Kosovans according to the media, NATO-led KFOR crisis management forces have fired in the area, but no injuries or damage have been reported.

KFOR, which has recently increased its presence in the northern part of the country, has not commented on what happened.

The latest twist was preceded by Kosovo’s announcement that it would hold local elections in Serb-dominated municipalities on December 18. The main Serbian political party said it planned to boycott the elections.

Kosovo Serbs were outraged and set up roadblocks after the former policeman was arrested. He was suspected of involvement in attacks on ethnic Albanian police.