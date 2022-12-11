Balkan | Serbs blocked roads in northern Kosovo for the second day, policemen were shot at

According to Kosovo authorities, the police returned fire.

Serbian protesters blocked the roads leading to border crossings in northern Kosovo with trucks and other heavy vehicles for the second day on Sunday, officials said.

According to Kosovo authorities, police were fired upon late Saturday at several locations near the border with Serbia. The police returned fire.

Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti was filmed by the public broadcasting company BBCcalled the demonstrators “criminal gangs” and asked NATO-led peacekeeping forces to open the roads.

of Kosovo authorities recently deployed police officers to Serb-majority areas in the country’s capital, Pristina, further tightening the situation. The Serbian regions do not accept the central government of Kosovo.

The situation in the area began to tighten during the month-long dispute over license plates.

Kosovo became independent in 2008, but Serbia has not recognized it as a sovereign state.