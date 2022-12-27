Balkan | Serbia’s president ordered the country’s armed forces to be on the highest alert – relations with Kosovo strained even more

The situation on the border between Kosovo and Serbia is getting even tighter.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic has placed the country’s armed forces on the highest alert in terms of combat readiness.

The country’s defense minister told about it Milos Vucevic late Monday. He emphasized that Serbia’s relations with neighboring Kosovo have been strained by recent shootings and roadblocks.

According to the defense minister, the president has also ordered the strength of the special forces to be increased from 1,500 to 5,000.

At the same time, the country’s interior minister announced that from now on all units will be under the command of the army commander. The information came after the president sent the commander of his armed forces on Sunday evening Milan Mojsilovic to the Kosovo border.

Countries relations between have become strained due to the recent protests. On December 10, hundreds of ethnic Serbs set up roadblocks in Serb-held northern Kosovo, halting traffic at two border crossings.

After the roadblocks started, shootings have also increased in the area. According to the NATO-led KFOR crisis management force, the latest shooting took place on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic said last week that the situation with Kosovo is “on the brink of armed conflict”.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia has refused to recognize the country’s independence. It has encouraged the 120,000-strong Serb minority in Kosovo to oppose the country’s rule.