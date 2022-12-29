Balkan | Serbia dismantled a roadblock near the border crossing between Serbia and Kosovo

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, dismantling the barricades will not remove mistrust towards Kosovo.

Serbia has dismantled the roadblock near the most important border crossing point between Serbia and Kosovo on Thursday, reports the Serbian state TV channel RTS. The Kosovo police have also confirmed that the border is open again.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić according to which the barricades will be dismantled, but this does not remove the mistrust towards Kosovo. Vučić spoke on RTS broadcast late Wednesday after meeting with Kosovo Serb representatives near the border.

The measures are believed to reduce tensions at the border that have worsened recently. The EU and the United States had urged Kosovo and Serbia to take immediate action to calm the situation.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia still refuses to recognize it as a separate state. Serbia is also inciting Kosovo’s 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy Kosovo’s authority, especially in the northern part of the country, where they form the majority.

In early December, ethnic Serbs erected barricades to protest the arrest of a former police officer. The former police officer is suspected of having participated in attacks against ethnic Albanians. Barricades blocked traffic at two border crossings and the escalated situation was considered the most serious in years between Serbia and Kosovo.

Before removing the roadblock, the Pristina court on Wednesday ordered the former policeman to be released from prison to house arrest.

After roadblocks were set up, Kosovo police and international peacekeepers were attacked in several shooting incidents, while Serbian armed forces were put on heightened alert this week.

The EU and the US called for calm and said they would work with the leaders of both Serbia and Kosovo to find a political solution.

News agency According to AFP, the situation in northern Kosovo was calm on Thursday morning, but two trucks used as road blocks on the Mitrovica bridge caught fire during the night for an unknown reason.

In Rudare, near Mitrovica, Serb protesters who had lined up barricades were angry at the decision to remove the roadblocks.

“We feel cheated and taken advantage of. Why did we come to the barricades if it all ended like this,” said the 25-year-old man, who declined to give his name to AFP.