Balkan | Kosovo closed its border post against Serbia, Russia denied accusations of destabilizing Kosovo

According to the Finnish embassies in Kosovo and Serbia, the atmosphere outside the border areas is calm despite everything. The concern is how far the situation can escalate.

Kosovo closed its largest anti-Serbian border crossing on Wednesday. Earlier, Serbian protesters had blocked traffic on the Serbian side using trucks and tractors as roadblocks.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter, among others.

The act was a show of support for ethnic Serbs living on the Kosovo side of the border, who do not recognize the Kosovo state or government, Reuters reports.

In the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Serbs also put up roadblocks shortly after Serbia said it had put its armed forces on the highest alert. The tense situation has continued for several weeks.

Finland according to the embassies, the atmosphere outside the border areas is calm in both countries despite everything. As well as the deputy head of the Finnish Embassy in Serbia Lassi Härmälä that the head of mission in Kosovo Matti Nissinen however, consider the tightened relations between the countries to be worrying.

“I would say that we haven’t seen such a serious situation in a while, where both parties have raised their stakes, as it were,” Härmälä describes to STT.

According to Nissinen, the situation has gradually tightened throughout the autumn and early winter.

“The screw has been tightened little by little. Roadblocks have been set up, border crossings have been closed, and there have been incidents. The situation has been going in a more unfortunate direction all the time, and it causes concern about what might still happen.”

A road blocked by trucks on Wednesday in Rudare, near the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo.

Russia announced on Wednesday that it supports Serbia’s efforts to protect the ethnic Serb population of northern Kosovo. It denied Kosovo’s accusations that it was trying to destabilize Kosovo and increase tensions in the Balkans.

Minister of Interior of Kosovo Xhelal Sveçla previously suggested that Serbia would seek to destabilize Kosovo with the help of Russia.

“Serbia is a sovereign country, and of course it protects the rights of Serbs living nearby in such difficult conditions, and naturally reacts strongly when these rights are violated,” the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov answered.

However, Russia says it supports Serbia, with which it has close relations.

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Emma Hakala evaluate for HS beforethat Serbia could not increase tensions in Kosovo without Russia’s approval and support.

“In the long run, what Serbia is able to do in Kosovo depends in some way on Russia,” Hakala said.

Russian and Serbian flags hung from a balcony in the city of Mitrovica near a roadblock on Wednesday.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić ordered the country’s armed forces to be on alert on Monday. In addition, the president ordered the strength of the special forces to be increased from 1,500 to 5,000.

The reason is allegations of an armed incident that would have been directed against the Serb population of Kosovo. Kosovo has denied this.

Recently, Kosovo Serbs have repeatedly clashed with the Kosovo authorities. Earlier in December, Serbs in northern Kosovo set up roadblocks to protest the arrest of a former Serb police officer.

According to the authorities, the police are suspected of participating in attacks against Albanian police officers. On Wednesday, it was reported that he will be placed under house arrest.

The background of the crisis is long-term disputes, the basic reason of which is that Serbia does not recognize the independence of Kosovo. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

The northern parts of Kosovo are home to around 50,000 ethnic Serbs who refuse to recognize the Kosovo government or state and consider them part of Serbia. More than 90 percent of the inhabitants of Kosovo are Albanians.