Balkan | Armed men broke into a monastery in northern Kosovo, police shot three people

The chief of staff of the Kosovo president described the gunmen as “Serbia’s little green men”. At least three of the men have died, says the Kosovo police.

One a police officer was killed and another injured in a shooting in the northern parts of Kosovo on Sunday morning. Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurtin according to the police officers were attacked by a heavily armed group wearing face masks. Kurti described the attackers as “professionals”.

According to the Reuters news agency, a group of 30 armed men stormed a nearby monastery after the shooting.

There has been a shootout between the police and armed men surrounding the monastery, and the police have confirmed that they shot three of the attackers.

Earlier on Sunday, at a press conference, Kurti demanded that the attackers surrender.

Reuters says that armed men broke into the monastery of the Serbian Orthodox Church. According to the diocese of the church, the priests and pilgrims in the monastery were locked in the church in the monastery.

According to the diocese, those sheltering in the temple heard occasional gunshots and armed men were moving around the monastery grounds.

It is not known if there are any dead or injured among those in the monastery.

Kurt claimed in X that the attackers are not Kosovo Serbs, but Serbian-backed forces.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will comment on the events later on Sunday, reports news agency AFP.

Before Sunday’s violence, Kurti told the British newspaper The Guardian bythat the EU-promoted negotiations with Serbia, which have continued for more than a decade, are deadlocked, because they have become so one-sided.

Serbia and Kosovo negotiated the last time in mid-September. In an interview with a British newspaper, Kurti accused Vučić of insulting language and EU negotiators for not intervening in the insults.

Reuters according to the road leading to the village of Bajskë, NATO and EU Kosovo Eulex mission forces and Kosovo police forces are patrolling. According to the Kosovo police, the attackers had positioned themselves on the bridge in Bajskë and shot at the arriving policemen.

“Serbia’s ‘little green men’ with armored vehicles are 15 kilometers deep in the territory of Kosovo (Bajskë),” said the Chief of Staff of the President of Kosovo Blerim Vela and described the attack as an act of terrorism against the Kosovo police.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell tells in its press release condemning the “armed gang” attack on the Kosovo police.

According to Borrell, people are still at risk because of the hostilities. According to him, the EU and its member states require all actors to work to calm the situation in northern Kosovo.

Armed police officers were on guard in the village of Bajskë on Sunday afternoon.

Tensions have risen in Kosovo after more than 30 NATO peacekeepers and around 50 Serbian protesters was injured in northern Kosovo in May. However, Sunday’s unrest is the worst in months.

90 percent of Kosovars are ethnic Albanians, but the majority of the inhabitants of the northern parts of the country are Serbs.

Correction 24.9. 4:12 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously reported earlier in the story, more than 30 NATO peacekeepers were injured in the unrest in northern Kosovo in May, not more than 90.