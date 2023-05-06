The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) may begin in the coming days. This was stated by the Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye region Yevhen Balitsky on Friday, May 5.

“We understand that a counteroffensive will take place in the near future, we are in control of the situation from the line of clashes. And we understand that this can happen in days, it can happen in hours, ”he said on air. “Soloviev Live”.

On May 1, The Guardian newspaper reported that Western countries were concerned about reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not ready for a counteroffensive after multibillion-dollar financial injections and the transfer of a large number of weapons. The publication said that Ukraine may not be able to cope with the preparation of a sufficient number of militants and military equipment to achieve its goals.

In mid-April, The Washington Post indicated that US officials were acknowledging that the Armed Forces did not have enough ammunition for a successful counteroffensive.

In the same month, the head of the defense committee of the Federation Council, Viktor Bondarev, said that the counteroffensive, which Kiev is intensively preparing, is doomed to failure. He recalled that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are severely depleted due to colossal losses.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.