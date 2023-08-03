On the night of August 3, the Russian armed forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka, Novopokrovka and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced by Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky.

“Until 04:00, the enemy was accumulating forces as part of three assault brigades to conduct offensive operations in the direction of Malaya Tokmachka and Novopokrovka,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Balitsky added that Russian forces launched artillery strikes on enemy groups. As a result, the enemy lost the entire composition of the brigades, and those who survived “dispersed along the forest belt.”

He also noted that the RF Armed Forces noticed the movement of the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Pyatikhatki, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit by artillery, the enemy retreated.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the Ukrainian military again tried to attack the positions of the Russians in the area of ​​​​the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer heavy losses both in equipment and in manpower.

The day before, Balitsky said that the Ukrainian assault group made an attempt to break through the lines of the Russian Armed Forces northeast of Rabotino, but was stopped.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

