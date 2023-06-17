Acting Governor of the Zaporizhzhia region Evgeny Balitsky plans to be elected to the post of head of the region in September after the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin for his candidacy. He spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“According to our legislation, we have only one option. After the elections to the legislature, the president will propose the name of a candidate for the post of head of the region. I hope that he will still offer me. Before that, I will go to him, first ask permission, how he sees it, I will consult. If the president considers that I am doing my job, then I will be nominated. And I really count on his support,” said the acting governor.

At the same time, Balitsky recalled that almost a year ago, the authorities held a referendum on the territory’s entry into Russia. Despite the fact that then the situation was more difficult, the procedure went almost without comment.

Today, the risk of shelling of nearby areas from barreled artillery is not ruled out, “but we will hold elections anyway,” he concluded.

A single voting day will take place in Russia on September 10, including election campaigns in new regions.

