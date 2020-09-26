Balika Vadhu’s grandmother, Rekha Sikri, has been discharged from Juhu’s Criti Care Hospital. National Award Winner Actress Surekha Sikri was admitted to the hospital after a brain stroke. Surekha has been discharged on September 22 after about 15 days of treatment in the hospital, but her recovery will definitely take time. Surekha Sikri is currently in her home under the care of caretaker and nurse Pinky.

Actress Surekha Sikri’s condition has improved a lot after being discharged from the hospital last week. According to her manager Vivek Sidhwani, she is feeling very positive and is eager to start working again. Sidhwani told, “She returned home earlier this week.” His recovery will take some more time. He is undergoing treatment, now physiotherapy has also started. She is a strong woman with a positive mindset and is eager to get back on the sets soon. However, it will take some time now.

The National Award winning actress was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on 8 September after having a brain stroke for the second time. He had his first brain stroke in 2018. Now the actress is back home after being discharged from the hospital. Sikri was last seen in the film ‘Ghost Stories’ released on OTT earlier this year. The actress has won national awards for her roles in the films ‘Tamas’, ‘Mammo’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’.