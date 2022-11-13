From Tuesday (15), Indonesia hosts the G20 leaders’ summit. The event takes place in Bali and an unprecedented security scheme has been set up on the ‘island of the gods’, which has already been the target of attacks and where natural disasters are recurrent.

Up to 17 heads of state and government will discuss solutions to a range of global crises in this Southeast Asian tourist paradise.

Notable absences include Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will be represented by his Foreign Minister, as well as Jair Bolsonaro, who was defeated by Lula in the second round of presidential elections on October 30, and Mexican leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador. .

Bali has been preparing for months to welcome the 20 national delegations, as well as senior officials from the UN, FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and guarantee security conditions 20 years after an attack that left more than 200 dead on the island.

“I inspected every detail […] We have checked everything and I want to announce that we are ready to welcome our guests to the G20,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said this week.

For the only Southeast Asian country in the G20, the arrival of thousands of participants represents a welcome boost for the tourism sector, which has been severely hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The security operation in Bali, dubbed “Puri Agung”, foresees the mobilization of 18,000 military and police officers in Nusa Dua, in the southern part of the island.

The heads of state and government will be accommodated in around 20 hotels, including the Apurva Kempinsky, which will host the summit. The entire perimeter will be under military protection and the police will be responsible for external security.

The Indonesian authorities also coordinated with security officials from China and the United States, and indicated that they will cooperate at the intelligence level with the delegations.

In addition to security issues, the risk of natural catastrophes also puts authorities on alert, as Bali is located in the so-called Pacific Belt of Fire, a collision zone between tectonic plates with frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Indonesia has nearly 130 volcanoes, three of them in Bali.

Thus, 1,500 members of the security forces are mobilized for potential evacuations in the event of a natural disaster, and the police have prepared a whole range of vehicles and helicopters to evacuate the leaders.

Balinese authorities also restricted mobility on the island by suspending religious and traditional ceremonies during the summit, and many residents were ordered to work and study remotely.