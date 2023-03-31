Last year thousands of Russians and Ukrainians flocked to the Indonesian island of Bali. There they found refuge in a tropical paradise where the locals warmly welcomed Ukrainians fleeing bombing and Russians evading conscription.

Then a Russian influencer climbed a 700-year-old sacred tree naked. A Russian street artist has painted an anti-war mural on a private home. And Russians and Ukrainians have been involved in a series of motorcycle collisions, some fatal.

Now, the Balinese people have had enough. Facing a tidal wave of complaints, Wayan Koster, the Governor of Bali, announced last month that he has asked the Indonesian government to revoke Russia and Ukraine’s access to the country’s visa-on-arrival program. He said that many of those who have flocked to Bali have not only violated a series of local laws, but have been looking for work on short-term tourist visas. He also recently banned all foreigners from riding motorcycles, in response to recent collisions.

“For them, it’s okay to be half naked, just wearing a bikini and driving without a helmet. But they don’t see that it’s not like that for the locals around them,” said I Wayan Pardika, 33, a Balinese tour guide, expressing his frustration with tourists.

The Balinese initially sympathized with the new émigrés. Many extended credit for car and home rentals to Russians, cut off from the international payment system by sanctions. But later, they discovered that many Russians had taken jobs on the island—as surf instructors and tour guides. Some started car and house rental businesses, violating laws governing tourist visas and subtracting from local income.

Many Balinese say authorities are struggling to cope with the sudden influx of Russians, who now make up the second-largest group of tourists to Bali after Australians. Last year, 58,000 Russians and 7,000 Ukrainians visited Bali. Only this January 22,500 Russians arrived in the province.

Indonesia’s visa-on-arrival program allows Russians, Ukrainians and citizens of 85 other countries to stay for an initial period of 30 days and for another 30 days if they apply for an extension.

Sandiaga Uno, the Minister of Tourism, indicated that the Government is not going to revoke the visa program. In a speech last month, he said the number of people causing trouble “isn’t too significant.”

Still, many locals said they were fed up.

“We opened our doors, we opened our arms and we welcomed them with a big smile,” said Niluh Djelantik, founder of a luxury shoe brand in Bali. “But our kindness has been taken for granted.”

By: SUI-LEE WEE and MUKTITA SUHARTONO