The island of Bali in Indonesia is preparing for the launch of the G20 Leaders Summit tomorrow, with the participation of 19 countries, representatives of the European Union and countries, guests of honor, including the UAE, at the Kempinski Hotel in Nosa, where the island was decorated with flags, banners, flowers and mangroves.





Hosting the G20 summit in Bali is a great opportunity for Indonesia to create impetus for the revival of the tourism and creative economy sectors. Indonesia calls on the world to work together to recover from the epidemic and build the world in a sustainable way.

Indonesia, the host country of the summit, plays a key role in setting the agenda and organizing the Leaders Summit, as it took over the presidency of the Group of Twenty last November at the conclusion of the G20 summit in Italy, which is the first time that Indonesia has hosted the summit since its establishment in 1999.

The G20 summit, taking place over the 15th and 16th days, addresses agriculture, anti-corruption, digital economy, sustainable energy, investment, employment, health, environment, development, as well as trade, digital payment systems, sustainable finance, financial inclusion, and international taxation.

Today, Monday, November 14th, at the G20, there were interactive discussions on progress in sustainable growth, equitable financing for transition and sustainable energy in Asia, leveraging sustainable sukuk financing, the post-Coronavirus world, harnessing innovations for future growth, digital payment and digital transformation.

The G20 list includes the United States, Russia, China, France, India, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, and Turkey. In addition to inviting a number of countries as guests of honor, led by the UAE, and a group of international organizations, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Labor Organization, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the World Health Organization, and the World Trade Organization.

The G-20 summit will be held in 2023 in India, and in 2024 in Brazil. The G20 aims to address global issues related to the economy.

The G20 accounts for 80% of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the world’s population, and 75% of global trade.

The Group of Twenty was established in 1999 following the economic crisis in Asia and the summit was held at the level of finance ministers and central bank governors, and after the global financial crisis, the level of meetings was raised to the participation of state leaders, to launch the first summit in the presence of leaders in Washington in November 2008, and the axes and discussions of the group expanded to include Financial and economic issues.