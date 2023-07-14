A tax equivalent to ten dollars will be imposed on every foreign tourist in Bali as of 2024, according to what was announced by the authorities who wish to finance the preservation of this Indonesian island, which is witnessing a very heavy tourist traffic.

Governor I Wayan Koster told local elected officials that “the payment of a tax by foreign tourists will be applied only once during their visit to Bali.”

He explained that the tax of 150,000 Indonesian rupiah must be paid electronically, and will be applied to foreign tourists arriving from abroad.

And if he confirmed that the authorities were not afraid that this tax would alienate tourists, he declared that the revenues from it would be used “for the sake of the environment, culture and improving the quality of infrastructure, so that travel to Bali is more comfortable and safe.”

The closure of border crossings during the Covid-19 pandemic caused great damage to the tourism sector on the famous island, but it began to recover as of March 2022 thanks to the abolition of quarantine for vaccinated travelers from more than 20 countries and the resumption of visas upon arrival.

The number of tourists exceeded two million in 2022, according to official statistics.