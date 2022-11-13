Bali (agencies)

The leaders of the major economic powers will meet in the Indonesian resort of Bali tomorrow at a summit of the Group of Twenty, overshadowed by important economic files that are currently surfacing, whether with regard to climate change or energy and food. The Indonesian president stressed that the G-20 summit should discuss economic conditions rather than political files, a view supported by most developing countries, which indicated their desire to focus on issues such as climate change and hunger.

This comes as the health and finance ministers of the Group of Twenty countries launched a $1.4 billion fund to deal with any new global epidemic that may spread in the future.

The fund, involving 24 countries, is among the early outcomes of the summit. The fund was announced during a press conference held yesterday by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during which WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and World Bank President David Malpass spoke.

Widodo said, in a video speech: “The G20 agreed to establish an epidemic fund in order to prevent and prepare for epidemics, and donors from member and non-member countries of the Group of Twenty, as well as charitable organizations, contributed to the funding, but it is not sufficient.” He pointed out the need for an amount of 31 billion dollars to deal with any new global epidemic that may spread in the future.

He said, “We must ensure the resilience of society in the face of the epidemic, and an epidemic cannot continue to claim lives and destroy the joints of the global economy.”

The United States contributed $450 million, nearly a third of the total funding.

And US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reminded that the mutual fund is an example of what the Group of Twenty can do to deal with the problems the world faces. “I am proud of what we have achieved, and I believe the steps we have taken this year will help deliver a vision for a better and more responsive global health architecture,” she said. Yesterday, US President Joe Biden arrived on the island of Bali to participate in the summit, which brings together the leaders of the world’s largest economic powers.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also arrived in Bali to participate in the summit, where he will represent President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Friday, the Kremlin announced the Russian president’s absence from the G20 due to schedule restrictions. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the Group of Twenty to focus on the economic issues for which this formula that brings together the major economies of the world was established, rather than security issues.