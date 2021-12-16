A traveler from the United States, vacationing on the Indonesian island of Bali, showed a beach strewn with garbage in the video – the video quickly went viral, gaining 213 thousand views of netizens in five days. The girl shared a moment in TikTok-account.

According to the tourist, she decided to walk along the beach in the morning and became an unwitting witness of how, due to torrential rains on the coast, a huge amount of garbage was washed out of the ocean – the entire coastline was littered with plastic bags, plastic containers and packaging, old things and other waste.

“The entire beach was covered in mountains of rubbish – as far away as I could see. A very depressing sight, ”the American woman was horrified.

Netizens also expressed their outrage. “But the animals in the ocean have to live with this garbage”, “Real shock”, “We are destroying the planet”, “There is nothing to add, this is a tragedy”, “Everything only gets worse and worse every year”, “What happens to the world “, – they left such comments.