On the Indonesian island of Bali, a hunt has been announced for a tourist meditating naked near a Hindu temple. Writes about this The Jakarta Post.

According to the publication, such behavior caused outrage in society, and a video of a foreigner went viral on social networks. Resort authorities called the traveler’s actions a sign of disrespect for local culture.

The police have already identified the man, but neither his nationality nor his name are deliberately disclosed. The traveler is still wanted.

It also became known that law enforcement officers tried to contact the offender through social networks, but have not yet received a response. It is noted that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Earlier in September, a Russian tourist walked naked through the streets of Bali and explained his actions as sleepwalking. According to the results of the check, the immigration documents of the Russian citizen were in order, so the police limited themselves to a warning.