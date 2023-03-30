Bali | A Russian man who posed without pants on the Holy Mountain is threatened with deportation

Bali has recently stepped up measures to curb ill-behaved tourists.

Indonesia threatens to deport a Russian man for lewd behavior. Last week, a man posed with his pants at his ankles on Bali’s sacred Mount Agung.

A photo of a man with his backside facing the camera went viral online, and now he faces at least a six-month entry ban.

The British broadcasting company reported on the matter BBC.

Agung is the highest point in Bali. The locals consider the mountain sacred and the home of the gods.

Named Yuri According to the BBC, the Russian man has apologized for his act in an Instagram video. According to the local authority, the man’s behavior cannot be defended.

“He broke the rules and disrespected our culture,” director of the Bali Legal and Human Rights Office Angiat Natipupulu told The Jakarta Post.

Honorary Consul of Russia in Bali Wijaya told CNN Indonesia that the traveler is “crazy” and that deportation is the right solution. Many locals also expressed their support for the deportation on social media, the BBC reports.

Last year the Canadian actress By Jeffrey Craig was expelled from the country for a similar reason. Craigen posted a video of himself dancing naked on Bali’s Mount Batur.

Earlier this month, Bali authorities said they planned to ban foreign tourists from two-wheeled motorized vehicles. The reason has been said to be the bad behavior of tourists and the repeated violation of traffic rules

The authorities in Bali have also recently said that they want to limit the visa rights of Russians and Ukrainians due to disruptive behavior.

Halfway through last year, a law was passed in Indonesia that prohibits, among other things, extramarital sex and unmarried couples living under the same roof. However, the governor of Bali has assured that the law would not apply to foreign tourists.