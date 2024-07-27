Paris (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, stressed that the participation of 14 male and female athletes representing the UAE in the Paris 2024 Olympics in 5 sports including equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming and athletics, represents a new and important milestone in our journey towards establishing the UAE’s presence on the global sports map, achieving national sports ambitions, and the dreams and aspirations of our rising generations.

His Excellency said: “We wish our champions the best of luck in the Olympic event. We follow them with passion and are confident in their ability to represent the country honourably in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”