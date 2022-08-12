Brawl on the Palermo seafront, a 22-year-old boy stabbed to death

Vincenzo Found22, died after being stabbed in the thigh on the night between Thursday and Friday in Balestrate (Palermo). The victim was brought to medical attention by some friends but he died of hemorrhage caused by the deep wound.

Investigators are listening to witnesses and sifting through some camera images to reconstruct exactly what happened. A 30-year-old suspected of being interrogated by the carabinieri.

“A terrible awakening after a nightmare night. We are all shocked by what we have learned. Condolences to the family”, the mayor of Balestrate wrote on Facebook. Vito Rizzo.

