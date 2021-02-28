Gareth Bale’s life at Tottenham is a roller coaster that now climbs back up after a slow and tortuous start, moments for hope and a confrontation with your coach. Not a second of tranquility for the Welshman, who He is taking advantage of the last opportunities to restore confidence and, incidentally, to fulfill the plan that Real Madrid had for him. The white club loaned the Welshman to Tottenham last summer, taking over part of his substantial chip (30 million gross per season), with the hope that he would sign a brilliant course that would procure suitors from June 2021.

Bale has a contract with Madrid until 2022, but Zidane does not have him and his journey in white seems like a stage more than closed. His huge salary is the big problem to find him accommodation, but with goals Bale can convince some team in Europe that he still has rope. Goals like the ones he’s doing in recent weeks.

The Welshman scored one in the first leg (in addition to giving an assist) and another in the second leg of the Europa League round of 32 against the Austrian Wolfsberger, a processing round for the Spurs on their way to the round of 16. To that he added an assistance and a very remarkable performance jumping from the bench against West Ham in the League, although he could not avoid a new defeat for Tottenham, in the midst of a crisis of results in the Premier: their last seven games have resulted in five losses and two wins. Although it rains less at Tottenham after the last win against Burnley, in which Bale contributed two goals and an assist in what was his third Premier start in 25 games. Mou gave him the opportunity and the Welshman took advantage of it.

The Europa League, Bale’s tournament



In total, Bale has eight goals and three assists in a thousand minutes this season; has participated in a goal every 91 minutes for Tottenham, estimable numbers for a footballer who has already had his pluses and minuses with José Mourinho. The high point of the tension between the two came after the player hinted, with an image on his social networks, that he was suitable for a match in which, according to the coach, he had discomfort. The confusion made Mou jump at a press conference. Bale arrived with a month-long injury to Tottenham.

When he started playing, it was clear that Mou does not see him ready to be a regular starter in the Premier, where he has barely accumulated 362 minutes (although his performance against Burnley may change that); His competition is being the Europa League, in which he has played almost 500 minutes, being a starter in all matches and already accumulating three goals and one assist. He could also have his chance in the Carabao Cup final that Spurs play with City on April 25. Bale is trading higher and if it maintains the level it will continue to do so; good for him, good for Tottenham, and good for a Madrid that looks at its evolution from a distance with optimism.