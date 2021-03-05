Stellar Group has made a signing of bluebells. Although his name does not appear in the media headlines, the representation agency has incorporated Antolín Gonzalo as its new head of methodology. The Zamorano has a resume in which it appears that he was chief analyst of Real Madrid from August 15 to October 30 and of the National Team in the stages of Vicente del Bosque and of Julen lopetegui.

The agency that represents players like Bale, Saúl or Camavinga incorporates the technician to apply his experience in the delegation that has Stellar Group in Spain. Gonzalo, 48, will be in charge of talent screening for the prestigious agency in Spain and Europe.

The Zamorano, who can act as a coach, sports director and analyst, has passed through the benches of Marbella, Móstoles, Guijuelo, Fuenlabrada, team with which he went up to Second B, and as Julio Velázquez’s second coach in the Vitoria de Setúbal.