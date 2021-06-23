The new Balenciaga garments for the Summer / Autumn 2021 collection have recently been released but have already conquered the public. The brand, led today by Demna Gvasalia, has in fact created a line inspired by NASA space suits, which today are available for all those who, as a child, dreamed of traveling in space.

The collection Fall / Winter 2021 of Balenciaga had been presented last year, with the launch of the video game “Afterworld: The Age of tomorrow”, set in 2031.

With medieval armor leather, look unstructured and dive into the past, that referred to the beginnings of Demna Gvasalia in maison, pieces inspired by the NASA and now, finally, the line that remembers clothing of astronauts, has been made available for purchase.

Balenciaga x NASA: “space” collection

In addition to the unexpected collaboration with PlayStation, Balenciaga had also announced a partnership with NASA and, just that partnership, today is finally reality.

The line wants to emphasize the value of merchandising in the culture of mass is space-age aesthetics but also to give life to one selections of leaders be simple which, however, are returned iconic from logos is embroidery, that more complex, just inspired to typical equipment of astronauts.

The brand, in fact, he created pieces as a parka similar to a spacesuit, backpacks from excursion and a series of bomber sixties. Then there are also sweatshirts, shirts, polo shirts, trousers and many accessories like caps, foulard, socks, bags is fanny packs decorated with the coats of arms of Apollo program.

The Space Parka and it Space Bomber they are the flagship pieces, also because they are one futuristic reinterpretation of two great classics clothing, very dear to the maison of Balenciaga.

The choice of this cooperation, however, it is not causal. This year, in fact, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the speech with which the President Kennedy announced the launch of theApollo 11. And if you also want to feel like Neil Amstrong this is the right line!