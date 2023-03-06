By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering’s Balenciaga brand shifted its focus to building fashion on Sunday for its first show since the backlash it received from an ad campaign last year.

The brand, which was criticized for a campaign using images of children, showcased distinctive tailoring, close-fitting silhouettes with broad shoulders and long, glittery evening wear on the white carpet of Paris catwalks.

“Making it happen was a challenge I knew I had to face,” Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, known as Demna, told reporters backstage after the show.

“I wanted to do exactly that to be able to move on and do what I do best, which is making clothes,” he said.

The designer and Kering executives apologized for the ad campaign that drew criticism for using images of children that many found inappropriate. The group plans to appoint a head of “brand safety” following the backlash.

Balenciaga is just one of many brands currently under pressure to protect sales, following a series of public relations embarrassments, including the split between Adidas and rapper and designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he made anti- Semites on the internet.

Kering, which saw year-end sales suffer as revenues at its biggest brand, Gucci, hit by China’s Covid-19 lockdowns, said last month that Balenciaga sales were hurt by the controversy in November and December. .