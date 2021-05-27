The director of the Aetib strategic tourism agency, Francesc Mateu, said on Thursday that “the Balearics will be the top Mediterranean destination for the main tourism markets “this summer.

Mateu was appearing before the Balearic parliament’s tourism committee. He highlighted the results of the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, which were “more than satisfactory” and which will contribute to “the Balearics being the destination it has always been“.

“All the work being done by Aetib is to strengthen the positioning of the islands as the leading destination, and this work is bearing fruits.” Activity lost during the pandemic will be recovered, something which can be observed from the increase in the number of bookings – 30% per week since April in the case of the German market.

“We have done our homework in terms of safety, protocols and health care. We are therefore ready for the arrival of tourists.” Mateu admitted, however, that the whole season will hinge on what happens over the immediate coming weeks.