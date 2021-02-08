The first 196,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are now being distributed in Spain. The first batch for the Balearics arrives on Tuesday.

The vaccine will initially be given to health and social care personnel. There will be a gap of ten to twelve weeks between the two twos. Spain’s public health commission is reserving the vaccine for the 18-55 age group, as it its efficacy for an older age group is not considered to be sufficient.

During February, a total of 1,810,575 doses will be delivered to Spain. In all, the Spanish government anticipates distributing some four million doses of the three vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer are the other two) this month.