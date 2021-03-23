Este Friday, all non essential travel, including leisure breaks, between the Balearic Islands will be banned to reduce the mobility of residents over the coming weeks.
The perimeter closure of the four islands entails the prohibition of traveling between islands unless it is for justified reasons, such as caring for family members or work reasons. This measure seeks to reduce mobility as much as possible and stop the increase in infections.
More to follow
.
#Balearics #essential #interisland #travel #lockdown #Friday
Leave a Reply