The Balearic government fears a fourth wave of the coronavirus despite the continued fall in the number of cases. Provinces in Spain with a higher level of Covid-19 have already started to relax restrictions with bars and restaurants re-opening.

But not in the Balearics with the local government making it clear that there will be no easing of restrictions until there is medical evidence that it can be done without putting public health at risk.

The Balearics and the Canary Islands have the lowest incidence of Covid in Spain but the message from the Balearic government this morning was: we want to keep it that way and no easing of restrictions.