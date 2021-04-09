Reports in the UK today claimed that the Balearics could be given the holiday green light under the British government’s new traffic light travel scheme – but it will depend on Spain.

It appears that Spain’s inclusion will be made easier if the government is prepared to distinguish between different parts of the same country.

At present, Germany regards six regions of Spain, including the Balearic Islands, as low risk – hence the Easter influx of German tourists to Mallorca.

But the UK travel industry would like to hear more from the government.

Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive of ABTA – The Travel Association yesterday said:

“The travel industry now has a much-needed framework for the restart of international travel and it is good to see Government maintain its ambition for overseas travel to start from May 17 if the circumstances allow.

“While the framework isn’t perfect – the requirement for a PCR test when you arrive back from a green list country could prove a cost-barrier for many people – we welcome the fact that the Government commits to engaging with industry on this issue. Small changes, like requiring a PCR test only if the individual gets a positive result from a lateral flow test, would make international travel more accessible and affordable whilst still providing an effective mitigation against re-importation of the virus. The Government should also consider whether those who have been vaccinated can be exempt from testing requirements, should scientific evidence suggest reduced transmissibility.

“Given that the summer season is a short window, which is critical for the survival of many travel companies, it is important to the Government regularly reviews the green list, ensuring that those countries which meet the criteria are added as soon as possible. Closing off destinations unnecessarily will significantly affect the industry’s opportunity to recover this summer.

“We also need to hear more from Government on their plans to provide targeted ongoing support for travel businesses, as it is clear the recovery of the sector will be gradual. “