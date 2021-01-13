The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry shows 674 new positive cases of coronavirus. Based on 4,532 tests, the positivity rate is 14.87%. Of the 674 cases, 392 are in Mallorca, 233 in Ibiza, 46 in Minorca and three in Formentera.

In the hospitals, there are thirteen fewer Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (down to 315), 38 in Ibiza (two more) and eight in Minorca (one more). In intensive care, there is no change in Mallorca, where there are 101 Covid patients, but there is one more patient in Ibiza (nine) and one more in Minorca (five). The 115 ICU patients match that at the peak of ICU admissions in early April last year.

Forty-one more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 502 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The total number of people being attended to by the health service (in hospitals and in the community) now exceeds 10,000 – 10,021, of whom 7,893 are in Mallorca.

The number of deaths has now gone above 500. The ministry has confirmed five more – the total since the start of the pandemic is 503.

At municipality level, there are increased numbers of active cases in thirty of Mallorca’s 53 municipalities. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the ministry’s Tuesday report.

Palm 3,979 (+118)

Calvia 495 (+32)

Marratxi 327 (+5)

Llucmajor 323 (+14)

Manacor 311 (+14)

Inca 283 (+25)

Alcudia 222 (-2)

Pollensa 217 (+9)

Sa Pobla 186 (+13)

Soller 116 (+5)

Felanitx 104 (+1)

Santanyi 102 (+4)

Santa Margalida 86 (no change)

Binissalem 76 (+1)

Capdepera 70 (+7)

Son Servera 70 (-1)

Santa Maria 67 (+2)

Fields 65 (+3)

Wall 65 (+3)

Arta 55 (-1)

Alaro 54 (no change)

Bunyola 51 (+1)

Andratx 49 (-1)

Sant Joan 46 (no change)

Montuiri 39 (+2)

Lloseta 37 (no change)

Sencelles 34 (+5)

Sant Llorenç 33 (+1)

Esporles 30 (+5)

Jungle 29 (+2)

Sineu 28 (+3)

Petra 25 (+2)

Council 23 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 20 (+3)

Vilafranca 20 (no change)

Puigpunyent 19 (no change)

Saint Eugenia 19 (+1)

Llubi 18 (-1)

Algaida 17 (no change)

Porreres 14 (-1)

Campanet 13 (no change)

Valldemossa 13 (no change)

Costitx 9 (no change)

Ses Salines 9 (+1)

Ariany 8 (+1)

Deya 8 (+1)

Buger 6 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 5 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (-1)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)