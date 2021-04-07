The Wednesday report indicates 58 new positive cases of coronavirus – 53 in Mallorca, three in Ibiza and two in Minorca. The 58 cases are 27 more than reported on Tuesday but from 1,046 more tests (3,741); the test rate is 1.55%. Monday’s report showed 3,775 tests, 37 new cases and a test rate of 0.98%.

After twelve days when no new deaths were confirmed, one has been; the total is 780. On hospital wards in Mallorca there are two fewer Covid patients – 34. The number in Ibiza remains 15. In intensive care units, there are eighteen patients in all – 13 in Mallorca (no change) and five in Ibiza ( down one).

Thirty-eight more people have recovered, including five who were in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 938 people (up 17), while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 753 (seventeen more).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is 58.46, up from 58.11. In Mallorca it is down slightly from 57.59 to 57.25. The seven-day incidence has risen from 25.14 to 26.80 in the Balearics and from 23.99 to 25.56 in Mallorca.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there have been slight increases in active cases in fourteen. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 6.

Palm 561 (+9)

Inca 69 (+5)

Manacor 66 (+2)

Marratxi 52 (+1)

Calvia 44 (+2)

Llucmajor 43 (no change)

Soller 34 (-8)

Fields 22 (+1)

They are Servera 20 (+1)

Alcudia 18 (no change)

Wall 16 (no change)

Capdepera 14 (+2)

Pollensa 14 (no change)

Sa Pobla 13 (no change)

Lloseta 11 (+2)

Felanitx 10 (+1)

Santa Margalida 10 (no change)

Binissalem 9 (-1)

Alaro 8 (no change)

Andratx 8 (no change)

Arta 8 (-1)

Montuiri 6 (no change)

Jungle 6 (+2)

Algaida 5 (no change)

Santanyi 5 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 4 (no change)

Sineu 4 (-1)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Campanet 3 (no change)

Llubi 3 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Porreres 3 (+1)

Santa Maria 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Valldemossa 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (+1)

Council 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)