The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 66 new positive cases of coronavirus, 24 more than on Monday. The cases are Mallorca 50, Ibiza ten, Minorca six. Monday’s cases were Mallorca 36 and Ibiza six.

The test rate is 2.14%; the rate on Monday for 42 cases was 2.29%. The cumulative seven-day test rate for the Balearics is 2.11%; it was 2.13% on Monday. In Mallorca this is 2.61%, up from 2.56%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 116.5, down slightly from 116.7 on Monday. In Mallorca it is 117.4, down from 119.4; Ibiza 127.1, up from 117.9; Minorca 93.1, up from 92.0; Formentera 100.8, up from 92.4. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 45.75, down from 46.35.

On hospital wards there are 85 Covid patients in Mallorca (down one), 19 in Ibiza (up three) and three in Minorca (no change). In intensive care there are 36 Covid patients in Mallorca (down two) and seven in Ibiza (no change).

Primary care is monitoring 1,731 people in the Balearics and 1,317 in Mallorca.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 98,660 cases and a total of 950 deaths – the ministry has confirmed one more death.

With the vaccination, 844,197 people in the Balearics (81.57% of the target population) have had at least one dose; Mallorca 665,505. The complete course – 817,967 people (79.04%); Mallorca 643,527.