The Tuesday report indicates 50 new positive cases of coronavirus – 41 Mallorca, eight Minorca, one Ibiza. These are 24 more than Monday, but the test rate – 1.47% – is lower on account of a much higher number of tests (3,401). Monday was 2.05% from 1,268 tests.

No more deaths have been announced. On hospital wards, there are six fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (28). The numbers in Ibiza (four) and Minorca (one) are unchanged. In intensive care, there are two fewer patients in Mallorca (16). Ibiza has three and Minorca two.

Thirteen more people have been discharged from hospital, while 126 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The number of people being attended to by the health service remains unchanged at 903, while there are 12 more people being monitored by primary care in Mallorca (687).

The 14-day incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 59.68 to 59.07 per 100,000. In Mallorca it remains 55.58. The seven-day rate is up from 26.01 to 26.80 in the Balearics and from 23.77 to 24.22 in Mallorca.

The vaccination – 402,101 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 319,518 in Mallorca. There are 119,218 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 96,537 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 29.3% of the target population has been vaccinated and 12% have received the full course.

For May 10, the health service gives 21 new cases in Palma. Otherwise, eight municipalities had new cases ranging from one to four – Calvia, Manacor, Marratxi, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Santanyi, Sencelles and Sineu.