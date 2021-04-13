The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 38 new positive cases of coronavirus – 33 in Mallorca, four in Ibiza and one in Formentera; these are six fewer than on Monday. The test rate is down from Monday’s 2.14% to 1.55% and is based on 395 more tests (2,451).

One new death has been confirmed; the total since the start of the pandemic is 781. On hospital wards, there are two more Covid patients in Mallorca (31). The number in Ibiza remains the same, 12, while Minorca has no patients; there had been one. In intensive care units, the number of patients in Mallorca is down one to 15. In Ibiza there are six (one more), and there is now one patient in Minorca.

Sixteen more people have recovered, two of whom were in hospital. The total number of people being attended to by the health service has risen by 21 to 934, while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 16 more – a total of 752.

In terms of vaccination, 226,610 doses have been administered, 180,668 of these in Mallorca. The number of people to have received two doses is 57,153; in Mallorca 46,390.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in 13 of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 9.

Palma 523 (-36)

Inca 64 (-2)

Manacor 57 (-12)

Marratxi 49 (-1)

Calvia 47 (+4)

Llucmajor 33 (-8)

Capdepera 30 (+2)

They are Servera 24 (+5)

Felanitx 23 (+10)

Wall 23 (+5)

Fields 22 (-4)

Alcudia 21 (+2)

Soller 20 (-3)

Santa Margalida 17 (+3)

Pollensa 13 (-4)

Lloseta 12 (no change)

Porreres 12 (+4)

Sa Pobla 12 (+1)

Andratx 9 (no change)

Arta 9 (+2)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Santanyi 9 (+3)

Jungle 8 (no change)

Alaro 7 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 6 (+3)

Algaida 5 (no change)

Montuiri 5 (-1)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Santa Maria 4 (no change)

Sineu 4 (no change)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Campanet 2 (-1)

Consell 2 (+1)

Llubi 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (-2)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (-1)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)