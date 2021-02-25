The regional health ministry has confirmed the deaths of nine more people. These fatalities bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 702.

Otherwise, the Thursday report indicates 59 new positive cases, the same as on Wednesday. The test rate is down to 1.80%, there having been 745 more tests than were reported on Wednesday – 3,277. Mallorca has 48 new cases, Ibiza ten and Minorca one.

The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca has risen by one to 69. In Ibiza there is a decrease of four to 60 and in Minorca no change (two patients). There is also one more patient in intensive care in Mallorca (44). In Ibiza the number has also risen by one to 14. Minorca has two ICU patients, so no change.

Nineteen more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 215 people have recovered. The health service is attending to 2,116 people in all (158 fewer than on Wednesday) and primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 1,297 people, a decrease of 76.

In Mallorca’s municipalities there are increases in active cases in five of the 53; figures in brackets indicate changes compared with the report of February 24.

Palma 1,017 (-48)

Manacor 148 (-10)

Marratxi 90 (+2)

Calvia 69 (-5)

Inca 69 (-5)

Llucmajor 50 (-8)

Soller 33 (-4)

Alcudia 28 (-4)

Felanitx 28 (-1)

Sa Pobla 26 (+4)

Fields 25 (+2)

Capdepera 17 (-1)

Pollensa 16 (-2)

Montuiri 15 (no change)

Binissalem 13 (-3)

Bunyola 13 (no change)

Santa Maria 12 (no change)

Santa Margalida 11 (-1)

Santanyi 11 (no change)

Arta 10 (-1)

Alaro 9 (-1)

Algaida 8 (-2)

Campanet 8 (no change)

Consell 8 (+3)

Esporles 8 (-1)

Llubi 8 (no change)

Lloseta 8 (-1)

Son Servera 8 (-2)

Andratx 7 (no change)

Porreres 6 (-2)

Jungle 6 (+1)

Ses Salines 6 (no change)

Petra 5 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 5 (no change)

Vilafranca 5 (-2)

Puigpunyent 4 (-1)

Sencelles 4 (no change)

Wall 3 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (-1)

Valldemossa 3 (-1)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (-1)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)