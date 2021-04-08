The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 65 new positive cases of coronavirus, seven more than on Wednesday, with a test rate of 1.74% from 3,735 tests. The test rate is up slightly from Wednesday, when it was 1.55% from 3,775 tests. Of the 65 cases, 53 are in Mallorca. There are five in both Ibiza and Minorca and two in Formentera.

No new deaths have been confirmed. The total remains 780. The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca has fallen by four to 30; in Ibiza there is an increase of one to 16. In intensive care, there are now eleven patients in Mallorca, the number having dropped by two. In Ibiza there is no change (five patients).

Twelve more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 55 people have recovered. The number of people in the Balearics being attended to by the health service is down two to 936, while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 755 (an increase of two).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is up from 57.25 to 60.46. In Mallorca it is up from 57.25 to 59.15. The seven-day incidence has risen from 26.80 to 28.01 in the Balearics and from 25.56 to 26.56 in Mallorca.

At municipality level in Mallorca, Palma has registered 79 new cases over the past seven days. Inca has 21, Calvia 17, and Capdepera and Manacor both 14. The next highest number is eight (Marratxi, Soller and Son Servera). The following have registered none: Alaro, Ariany, Buger, Bunyola, Campanet, Consell, Costitx, Deya, Escorca, Esporles, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret, Maria de la Salut, Montuiri, Petra, Puigpunyent, Sant Joan, Santa Eugenia, Santa Maria, Santanyi, Sencelles and Valldemossa.

In terms of active cases in the municipalities, there have been increases in twelve – figures in brackets show changes to the report of April 7.

Palm 562 (+1)

Inca 70 (+1)

Manacor 69 (+3)

Marratxi 50 (-2)

Calvia 43 (-1)

Llucmajor 43 (no change)

Soller 30 (-4)

Fields 26 (+4)

Capdepera 22 (+8)

Son Servera 19 (-1)

Alcudia 18 (no change)

Wall 18 (+2)

Pollensa 15 (+1)

Felanitx 12 (+2)

Lloseta 11 (no change)

Sa Pobla 11 (-2)

Santa Margalida 11 (+1)

Andratx 9 (+1)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Alaro 8 (no change)

Arta 8 (no change)

Jungle 7 (+1)

Montuiri 6 (no change)

Porreres 6 (+3)

Algaida 5 (no change)

Santanyi 5 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Sineu 4 (no change)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Campanet 3 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 3 (-1)

Santa Maria 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Valldemossa 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Llubi 2 (-1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Council 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)