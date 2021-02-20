The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 85 new positive cases of coronavirus with a test rate of 2.95% from 2,881 tests. Mallorca has 55 cases and Ibiza 30.

The ministry reports no new fatalities, the first time since February 7. The total of deaths therefore remains 682.

The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca is down a further ten to 69. There are more patients in Ibiza (72) than in Mallorca. The Ibiza figure is down one and there is no change in Minorca where there are three patients. In intensive care units there are two fewer patients in Mallorca (53) and one fewer in Ibiza (16). There are three patients in Minorca, which represents no change.

Twenty-two more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 495 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The number of active cases in the Balearics is now below 3,000 – it is 2,878, 330 fewer than on Friday. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 147 fewer people, a total of 1,593.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is now 129.19. In Mallorca this is 102.34, in Minorca 36.40, in Ibiza 333.30 and in Formentera 107.34.