The Balearic health ministry reported a record daily number of new positive cases of coronavirus on Friday – 707. There were 5,459 tests, which gave a test rate of 12.95%, up almost three points compared with Thursday.

Of the 707, 485 are in Mallorca, 173 in Ibiza, 45 in Minorca and four in Formentera. While the number of daily cases continues to be very high in Mallorca, the other islands are reporting increases. In the case of Ibiza, there were 116 new cases for the 48-hour period up to Thursday. In a 24-hour period, the tally has risen by 57.

In the hospitals, there are four fewer Covid patients on wards – 339 in all. There are ten fewer in Mallorca (308), five more in Ibiza (27) and one more in Minorca (four). The number of intensive care Covid patients has risen by three to 104, all three being in Mallorca; the total is 93. There are seven patients in Ibiza (down one) and four in Minorca (up one). Forty-nine people have been discharged from hospital and a further 573 people have recovered.

The ministry has confirmed two more deaths. The total is 483.

At municipality level, however, the latest figures from the health ministry (updated on Friday) show increased numbers of cases in only fifteen of Mallorca’s 53 municipalities (compared with Monday, January 4). There are decreases in 28 and no changes in ten.

Palma 3,756 (-468)

Calvia 365 (+63)

Marratxi 325 (-64)

Llucmajor 277 (-17)

Manacor 263 (no change)

Inca 248 (-44)

Alcudia 217 (-6)

Pollensa 177 (+13)

Sa Pobla 173 (-7)

Soller 106 (-8)

Felanitx 100 (+4)

Santa Margalida 93 (-3)

Binissalem 90 (-22)

Santa Maria 80 (+2)

Son Servera 76 (-5)

Santanyi 72 (-4)

Fields 61 (+3)

Capdepera 60 (no change)

Arta 56 (+3)

Wall 55 (-1)

Alaro 53 (-5)

Sant Joan 49 (-3)

Bunyola 48 (no change)

Andratx 42 (-4)

Lloseta 36 (-4)

Sant Llorenç 33 (-14)

Sencelles 32 (+8)

Esporles 30 (no change)

Vilafranca 30 (+8)

Montuiri 29 (+3)

Council 25 (-8)

Jungle 25 (-11)

Sineu 25 (-3)

Algaida 20 (-7)

Petra 20 (-3)

Llubi 18 (no change)

Saint Eugenia 16 (+2)

Porreres 14 (-3)

Maria de la Salut 13 (+1)

Puigpunyent 13 (+4)

Campanet 10 (+3)

Valldemossa 10 (+1)

Ariany 7 (no change)

Buger 7 (-2)

Deya 7 (-3)

Ses Salines 7 (-5)

Costitx 6 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 6 (-2)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (+1)

Estellencs 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (-1)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)