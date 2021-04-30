The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 48 new positive cases of coronavirus, 39 fewer than Thursday. The fluctuation in numbers on a daily basis can be quite great, the 87 of yesterday having been the highest since 88 on April 16. The average has been around 50.

Forty-six of the cases are in Majorca; the other two are in Ibiza. The test rate is 1.6% from 3,000 tests. The Thursday rate was 2.79% from 3,118 tests.

No new deaths have been reported; the total remains 821. However, since the report was released by the ministry, the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Mahon has announced the death of a Covid patient who was in ICU. This is the first death on the island since March 11. On hospital wards, there are 29 Covid patients in Mallorca (the same as Thursday), seven in Ibiza (two fewer), and two in Minorca (up one). In intensive care, there are 18 patients in Mallorca (one more). There are three in Ibiza. In Minorca, the death of the patient has reduced the number to two.

Six more patients have been discharged, while 27 others have recovered. The health service is now attending to a total of 981 active cases in the Balearics (19 more than Thursday), while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 734 people (18 more).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 has come down from 66.90 to 63.25in the Balearics and from 58.14 to 56.02 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is down from 33.58 to 33.23 in the Balearics and is up from 29.91 to 31.03 in Mallorca.

As to vaccination, 319,652 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 251,985 in Mallorca. There are 86,657 people who have received two doses in the Balearics; 71,448 in Mallorca.

In Mallorca’s municipalities, there are increases in active cases in eleven of the 53. Figures in brackets indicates changes from the report of April 28.

Palm 557 (+15)

Inca 63 (-2)

Manacor 59 (+1)

Marratxi 42 (-1)

Calvia 41 (-1)

Wall 29 (-4)

Alcudia 26 (-1)

Llucmajor 24 (-4)

Andratx 23 (-3)

Fields 17 (-2)

Pollensa 17 (-4)

Lloseta 16 (+1)

Felanitx 15 (-4)

Binissalem 14 (-3)

They are Servera 14 (+5)

Capdepera 13 (-1)

Soller 13 (+1)

Sa Pobla 12 (-1)

Santa Margalida 12 (no change)

Santanyi 11 (+4)

Sant Llorenç 10 (-1)

Jungle 8 (+1)

Alaro 6 (+1)

Bunyola 6 (no change)

Llubi 6 (no change)

Porreres 5 (+2)

Santa Maria 5 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (no change)

Sineu 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (+3)

Petra 3 (-2)

Algaida 2 (+1)

Consell 2 (no change)

Ses Salines 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Arta 1 (-1)

Buger 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)