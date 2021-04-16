The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 88 new positive cases of coronavirus, 48 ​​more than Thursday. The test rate has gone up accordingly – to 2.69% from 1.27% on Thursday – from 3,271 tests (122 more than in the Thursday report). Of the 88 cases, 78 are in Mallorca, four are in Minorca, five are in Ibiza, and Formentera has one.

No now deaths have been reported; the total remains 781. There having been a fall in the number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca, the number has now risen by six to 26. There are 12 patients in Ibiza, which is no change. The number of patients in intensive care in Mallorca has gone up by two to 16; it is down one in Ibiza (five) and remains one in Minorca.

A total of 45 more people have recovered, three of whom were in hospital. The total number of people being attended to by the health service has increased by 19 to 938. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring ten more people (754).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is up from 58.72 to 62.81 in the Balearics and from 55.47 to 58.93 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is up from 30.54 to 33.06 in the Balearics and from 28.79 to 31.70 in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 248,015 doses have been administered, 197,043 of these in Mallorca. The number of people to have received two doses is 61,809; in Mallorca 50,175.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in eleven of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 15.

Palma 521 (-3)

Inca 73 (+1)

Manacor 67 (no change)

Calvia 56 (+2)

Marratxi 45 (-3)

Felanitx 37 (+5)

Wall 31 (+5)

Capdepera 30 (+1)

Llucmajor 29 (-1)

Fields 27 (+2)

Alcudia 19 (no change)

Santa Margalida 18 (-1)

Soller 17 (no change)

Lloseta 16 (+3)

Binissalem 14 (+2)

Santanyi 14 (no change)

Andratx 13 (+1)

Sa Pobla 13 (no change)

Son Servera 13 (-3)

Pollensa 12 (no change)

Porreres 12 (no change)

Jungle 9 (no change)

Alaro 7 (no change)

Algaida 6 (no change)

Arta 6 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 6 (no change)

Montuiri 5 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 4 (+1)

Santa Maria 4 (no change)

Campanet 3 (no change)

Council 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Costitx 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Petra 2 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (no change)

Sineu 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)