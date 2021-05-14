A day after the highly encouraging Thursday figure of just nineteen new cases of coronavirus, the Friday report indicates 37. It is still a low number, however, with a test rate of 1.46% from 2,534 tests. Mallorca has 26 new cases, Ibiza seven and Minorca four.

Of the 26 cases in Mallorca, eleven are in Palm. The others are Calvia (one), Esporles (one), Felanitx (three), Llucmajor (two), Manacor (one), Marratxi (one), Petra (two), Santa Maria (two), Santanyi (one), Son Servera (one).

Two more deaths have been confirmed; one of these relates to the review of mortality in February. The total is 834. The number of Covid patients on hospital wards in Mallorca is down by a further three to 19. There is one more patient in Ibiza (seven). Minorca has two. In intensive care, there are two more patients in Mallorca (14). In both Ibiza and Minorca the number is one.

Ninety more people have recovered, one of whom was in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service (active cases) is down 51 from 883 to 832. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 641 people, a decrease of 23.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 51.94 to 50.28 per 100,000. In Mallorca it is down from 48.55 to 46.20. The seven-day rate is down from 24.45 to 23.66 in the Balearics and from 22.88 to 22.11 in Mallorca.

The vaccination program – 426,076 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 338,920 in Mallorca. There are 132,331 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 107,484 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 30.6% of the target population has been vaccinated and 13.4% have received the full course.

Compared with last Friday, 50,437 more doses have been administered, which is in line with the health ministry’s forecast (of 50,000 in a week). In the past couple of days, though, the numbers are above average for the week – 9,616 in the Thursday report and 9,141 in today’s.