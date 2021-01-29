According to the National Statistics Institute’s Retail Trade Indices, there was a 14.6% drop in retail sales in the Balearics in 2020. This was just behind the Canaries, where the 15% decrease was the greatest in the country.

Nationwide, there was a 6.8% drop, the largest fall since 2012. After growing by 2.4% in 2019, the biggest rise for three years, when seasonal adjustment is taken into account, the drop in 2020 was 7.1%.

In December, retail sales in the Balearics were down 0.5%, while employment in the retail trade fell 5.9%. For the whole of 2020, employment was down 6.9%, the largest decrease in Spain.