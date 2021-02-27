THE president of the Balearic Islands has been voted as the second worst regional leader in Spain for the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Francina Armengol scored a measly 4.61 in the poll by the Invymark Research and Marketing Institute which pitted the country’s 17 regional leaders against one another.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz, came bottom with an equally appalling score of 4.26.

Meanwhile, the president of Cantabria, Miguel Angel Revilla, placed top in the league with a score of 6.36.

Armengol received much criticism for her handling of the health crisis, and last year, was even caught in a bar that should have been closed under her own very rules.

Although apologizing for how bad it looked, the president blamed the blunder on a minister fainting and having to wait the dizzy spell out in the premises.

She faced further backlash this year after allowing six officials in Mallorca to be among the first to be vaccinated when their two were reserved for elderly and vulnerable people.

According to the Balearic Health Council, the government failed to disclose in their official strategy that these people would be included in the first round of vaccinations.

In response to the criticism, the Balearic government said these vaccinations were ‘necessary’ and all of the vaccinated officials ‘work in the direct management of the pandemic so need to be protected’.

This response was subsequently questioned, with the council stating that ‘none of the officials work day to day in nursing homes’.