The Balearic President, Francina Armengol, has tweeted a stern message amid the furore over a mass Covid outbreak amongst students from the mainland who were on holiday in Mallorca.

“We will not allow the irresponsibility of a few to endanger the effort of all,” she vowed. “If someone plans to travel to the Balearics to behave uncivilly and put the health and economy of the Islands at risk, let me be clear: they should stay at home. Whoever comes here must show the same commitment as the citizens of the Islands. “

She also made a point of stressing that the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet.

“Everything that has happened in recent days reminds us that the virus is still here and that anyone can be infected no matter how old they are, including young people, ”she tweeted, in clear reference to the students. “That is why it is so important to comply with the Covid measures.

After a year and a half, everyone should know what happens when they expose themselves to the virus. “