President Armengol told the Balearic parliament on Tuesday that the slow de-escalation of restrictions is “maintaining the ideal situation in order to reactivate the economy little by little, safely and in a controlled manner”.

Patricia Guasp of opposition party Ciudadanos said that given the low incidence of coronavirus compared with the majority of Spain’s regions, the government should contemplate greater flexibility of restrictions, eg the regulations governing bars and restaurants.

The president responded by saying that the government wants to save lives and protect people from infection, while at the same time reactivating the economy “in a safe way”. The way to make decisions is “by paying attention to the experts and by seeking to talk with everyone”.

Guasp argued that there needed to be “urgent” reconsideration of restrictions that are in force. “The hospitality sector is in a desperate situation. The public are fatigued with so many restrictions, the justification for which has not been explained well by the government. This generates uncertainty. “

Agreeing that de-escalation has to be slow and cautious, Guasp nevertheless stressed the need for flexibility. The hospitality sector, she maintained, has been “criminalized“with being responsible for transmission.

Ciudadanos, she added, have requested copies of reports issued by and the minutes of meetings held by the regional infectious diseases committee. This request is “for the sake of transparency in knowing the criteria used “.

In defending the government’s approach, Armengol asked Guasp if she would prefer that there were a situation like that in the Madrid region, with 218 deaths per 100,000 people as opposed to 64. “I don’t share this. We are doing what we have to do.”