All public officials of the Balearic Islands- about 55,000- will charge the same Plus of insularity that Canary Islands. The Balearic Government of Marga Prohens will compensate for the cost of residence with the substantial improvement of this complement, which will be the same for all public employees … regardless of its category. It will only vary depending on the island where they reside. In the case of Mallorca there will be 205.30 euros, 420.60 euros for those who live in Menorca and Ibiza, and 615, 90 euros for residents in Formentera. The increase in this complement will cost 70 million euros for regional public coffers.

The unanimous agreement has been reached this Thursday between the Balearic Government and the unions After a year and a half of negotiations that they had summoned a demonstration for this Friday after the negotiations were ranked a few days ago due to the discrepancies because the medical union of the Balearic Islands (Simeball), Satse and Anpe initially opposed the plus to be unitary. The agreement is aware of your writing.

The comparison with the Plus of the Canary Islands It will be implemented gradually in the next three years, during which the Balearic Government will increase 33% of the difference between the current amount and the new amount plus the UPC update. The Administration proposed that this rise be carried out in four years and has been approved in three, 33% annual.

Prohens attends a historical claim of this groupwhich claimed the equalization of the plus of insularity with the Canary Islands to deal with the high cost of life in the archipelago.

Sick leave

Balearic public employees will also see their workday to 35 hours a week, depending on the needs in jobs, and will charge the full salary in the case of loss due to illness. The Government of the popular Marga Prohens accepts all the claims of the unions, which qualify the “historical” agreement.

Apart from this agreement, the Balearic Government undertakes to recover the cuts by the 2020 and 2021 salary freezes made in the previous Legislature of the Left Pact. The Prohens government will pay the debt generated by the Francina Armengol government, which refused to apply a 2.9% rise in the remuneration of public employees during 2020 and 2021.

«We meet our goal and close A broad agreement for a legislature pact with public service unions. We return the unjust cut of the PSOE government to public workers and equate the plus of insularity of our workers to the Canary Islands, ”says the regional president, Marga Prohens.

Insularity complement

From the Stei union they qualify the agreement as “historical” and highlight that the insularity complement is the same for all categories. «The reason for this complement is Where do you worknot what you work, “defends Stei general, Miquel Gelabert.

From the UGT union, the Secretary General of Public Services, Miguel Ángel Romero, also celebrates the Unanimous agreementthe result of many months of work, and that collects many of the claims of your organization. Romero is confident that the improvement of conditions serves to capture and retain personnel.

The ANPE union, meanwhile, claims that although it does not participate in the table, the improvement of compensation for residence “Take your seal”. The organization, in any case, indicates that it will continue to claim that the insularity respects the professional categories.