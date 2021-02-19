The Balearic High Court today ruled in favor of the Balearic Government and against a precautionary lifting of the restrictions ordered last year in a number of streets in Magalluf, such as the famous Punta Ballena, and in the Playa de Palma on the grounds that the action was taken as part of the measures to contain the expansion of COVID-19.

An appeal requesting a precautionary suspension of the closure failed with the court ruling that the requirements for a precautionary suspension have not been met.

Affected businessmen announced that they would fight the measure in court when the government took the decision last July.

“We are talking about street closures, the prohibition of activity with licenses in force and we do not agree at all,” declared the president of the Balearic Association of Nightlife and Entertainment (Abone), Jesús Sánchez, who added that “the two areas are being forced to pay for the lack of control by the government.”